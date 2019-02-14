Home Business

New TV tariffs: Distributors may soon shift consumers to best fit plans

According to sources, this is set to make DPOs shift their consumers who haven’t exercised their choices to ‘Best fit plans’ in February.

Published: 14th February 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

News, TV, Television
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) announcement on Tuesday that consumers would be given until March 31 to choose their preferred channels and migrate to the new tariff system, industry sources say it is likely that distributors will begin shifting consumers who haven’t made their choices to ‘Best fit plans’ as soon as possible. 

TRAI had noted on Tuesday that to avoid disruption of services to those who haven’t made their choices yet, distribution platform operators (DPO) like cable or DTH operators could migrate them to a ‘Best fit plan’ based on their usage, language and popular channels. “Subscribers will be free to change their ‘Best Fit Plan’ at any date and time on or before March 31, 2019 and DPOs shall convert their ‘Best Fit Plan’ into the desired pack within 72 hours from the time of choice... It is clarified that there will be no ‘lock-in period’ for the subscribers till March 31, 2019 who have been migrated to ‘Best Fit Plan’ by DPOs,” it had added. 

This shift to ‘Best fit plans’ are set to be made by DPOs from February itself, since the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has clarified that broadcasters will begin billing DPOs as per the new tariff system with effect from February 1. “Kindly note that from the month of February 2019 onwards our member broadcasters will be raising invoices on DPOs in accordance with the provisions stipulated by TRAI under the new MRP regime,” IBF clarified on Wednesday. 

According to sources, this is set to make DPOs shift their consumers who haven’t exercised their choices to ‘Best fit plans’ in February. “DPOs will have no choice but to migrate subscribers who haven’t made their choices to ‘Best fit plans’ immediately because broadcasters will be billing them under the new tariff system with effect from February 1,” said a senior industry source. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRAI Television channels regulation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp