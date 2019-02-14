Home Business

Skechers buys Future Group’s 49 per cent stake

With this acquisition, Skechers India has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American footwear major, which competes with the likes of Nike, Puma, Reebok and Adidas in India.

Published: 14th February 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US-based footwear and lifestyle firm Skechers has bought out Kishore Biyani-led Future Group’s 49 per cent stake in its Indian joint venture (JV). While the two firms did not disclose the value of the deal, the amount is expected to be around Rs 600 crore.

With this acquisition, Skechers India has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American footwear major, which competes with the likes of Nike, Puma, Reebok and Adidas in India.

Skechers South Asia CEO Rahul Vira said this development would enable the company to amplify its growth plans, accelerate the expansion of its operations and build a stronger network to gain market share in India.

Skechers, which entered India in 2012, has been doubling its business with plans to add its own manufacturing units and newer categories.

“Few markets match the potential for growth of India, which is why we entered the market initially, and why we recently decided to purchase the minority stake in our joint venture,” Skechers Chief Operating Officer David Weinberg said in a statement.

Weinberg saw double-digit increases in wholesale and retail sales and an 80 per cent increase in pairs sold, reaching 2.7 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Skechers Future Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp