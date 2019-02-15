Home Business

Bharat-22 ETF offer oversubscribed

The ETF, which tracks the S&P BSE Bharat-22 index, has been a hit with investors for the mix of private and public sector firms in the index.

Published: 15th February 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bharat-22 ETF’s (Exchange-Traded Fund) third tranche of public offer, which was open for a day on Thursday snapped up Rs 46,000 crore in overall collections against the base offer of Rs 3,500 crore, making ETFs yet again an attractive disinvestment vehicle for the government. 

The open-ended ETF consisting of 22 stocks of Central Public Sector Enterprises and private companies held under the SUUTI (Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India), also saw retail investors making 91,000 applications worth Rs 1,500 crore, according to a tweet by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. “The Government has decided to retain approximately Rs 10,000 crore as its divestment proceeds,” Finance Ministry said in a release.

The issue was made at 5 per cent discount to retail, HNI and institutional investors. Bharat-22’s two offerings — in November 2017 and in June 2018 — were highly sought after, raising Rs 14,500 crore and Rs 8,400 crore respectively.

The ETF, which tracks the S&P BSE Bharat-22 index, has been a hit with investors for the mix of private and public sector firms in the index. Apart from the major public sector units, three private firms have a significant weightage with Axis Bank having 12.23 per cent, ITC 16.45 per cent and L&T 15.91 per cent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat-22 ETF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp