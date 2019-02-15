Home Business

Jet Airways okays banks’ proposal for debt resolution 

The company had already called for shareholders’ meeting on February 21, to seek approval for conversion of debt to equity and increase in equity base.

Published: 15th February 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:26 AM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Private carrier Jet Airways, struggling to find a way out of its huge debt, on Thursday said its board has approved a bank-led debt resolution proposal, which would see lenders becoming the largest shareholders in the company. The company had already called for shareholders’ meeting on February 21, to seek approval for conversion of debt to equity and increase in equity base.

Allotment of shares to the banks/lenders would be done at a consideration of Rs 1, and banks’ appointment of nominees on the board of Jet Airways would be done as per the Reserve Bank of India, it said in a press release. “Such allotment/ conversion of Lenders’ debt to equity shares of the Company will be made at an aggregate consideration of INR 1, in accordance with the RBI Circular, whereby Lenders can convert debt to equity at INR 1, when the book value per share of a company is negative,” the airline said.

The Bank-led Provisional Resolution Plan (BLPRP) under RBI’s February 12 circular proposes restructuring to meet a funding gap of nearly Rs 8,500 crore, including the proposed repayment of aircraft debt of Rs 1,700 crore by an appropriate mix of equity infusion, debt restructuring sale/ sale and lease back/ refinancing of aircraft, among other things, Jet said.

Leading lender State Bank of India could swap its loans for equity stake of at least 15 per cent in Jet Airways and Eithad could take its equity up to 40 per cent, bringing in additional funds, Bloomberg had reported earlier. The restructuring, it had said, could take promoter Naresh Goyal’s stake down to 20 per cent from 51 per cent at present.

Jet Airways missed interest and principal instalments due on December 31, 2018, due to cash flow mismatches, leading to ratings downgrade and quick rush by the bankers and promoters to find a debt resolution. Ratings firms ICRA said Jet has large debt repayments due. A due of Rs 1,700 crore is scheduled over the December 2018 to March 2019 period; Rs 2,444.5 crore is due in FY20 and Rs 2,167 crore in FY21.
Meanwhile, Jet posted a net loss of Rs 732 crore for the third quarter of FY19 compared to a net profit of Rs 186 crore a year ago, on higher fuel and other expenses. Total revenue was flat at Rs 6,411 crore.

