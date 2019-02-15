Kritva - A Fest to Remember

Home Business

Kritva’19, the annual Management, Cultural and Sports fest of IMI, New Delhi closed with a mesmerizing concert by Gajendra Verma (of Tera Ghata fame). The singer lulled the crowd into a trance with mind-blowing covers and originals. The energy level of his performance was in sync with the energy enthused in the ambience of the evening. 

The fest itself was drawn out over three days, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of February combining various domains of management (operations, marketing, finance, human resources, CSR, analytics, strategy) with cultural events (fashion show, dance, music and drama competitions) and sports tournaments (chess, basketball, table tennis, snooker, badminton, futsal, volleyball). The resulting confluence of skills and talent stimulated the senses, transcending the entire event to an unprecedented scale.

Participants this time were students from IIMs, FMS Delhi, IIFT Delhi, IMT Ghaziabad, DU, FORE School Of Management and many more prominent institutions. The fest saw a footfall of around 3,000 people across the three days and more than 12,000 registrations for all its events.  Organizers were thrilled by the huge turnout and immensely encouraged with the gratifying result of their months’ worth of hard work.

Kritva’19 was presented by Gabon SEZ, powered by Panasonic and co-sponsored by RPSG, Delhi Dynamos, Power Grid and Treks n Rapids. Bank of Baroda was the associate sponsor, Gaana was the Bollywood Night Partner, Annuchem was the Sustainability partner, Indian Bank was the Banking Partner and DCOP was the photography partner. The fest also had New Indian Express as the online media partner, Wittyfeed-digital media partner, Business world-business media partner, Business Standard-print media partner, 93.5 Red FM-Radio Partner and Duniya Digest as the outreach partner. Other key sponsors were NTPC, Nissan, Lloyd, VLCC, Croma, Standard Alloys, Floret and Monster Energy, Dare2Compete, BBQ, Walnut Financial Advisory, SAIL, Banswara Syntax, PNB.

