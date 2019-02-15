Kritva - A Fest to Remember

By Sponsored Post

Kritva’19, the annual Management, Cultural and Sports fest of IMI, New Delhi closed with a mesmerizing concert by Gajendra Verma (of Tera Ghata fame). The singer lulled the crowd into a trance with mind-blowing covers and originals. The energy level of his performance was in sync with the energy enthused in the ambience of the evening.

The fest itself was drawn out over three days, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of February combining various domains of management (operations, marketing, finance, human resources, CSR, analytics, strategy) with cultural events (fashion show, dance, music and drama competitions) and sports tournaments (chess, basketball, table tennis, snooker, badminton, futsal, volleyball). The resulting confluence of skills and talent stimulated the senses, transcending the entire event to an unprecedented scale.

Participants this time were students from IIMs, FMS Delhi, IIFT Delhi, IMT Ghaziabad, DU, FORE School Of Management and many more prominent institutions. The fest saw a footfall of around 3,000 people across the three days and more than 12,000 registrations for all its events. Organizers were thrilled by the huge turnout and immensely encouraged with the gratifying result of their months’ worth of hard work.

