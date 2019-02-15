Home Business

Markets fall amid mounting tension between India and Pakistan

Dr Reddy Labs tumbled 5.9 per cent and was trading at Rs 2,510.30, JSW Steel down 3.6 per cent at Rs 270.60, Sun Pharma down 3.4 per cent at Rs 425.90 and Tata Motors down 2.8 per cent at Rs 155.30.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Stock markets

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices fell in early trade on Friday as tension mounted between India and Pakistan over the deadly terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. 

Markets were also nervous over slipping Asian stocks after grim US retail sales figures raised doubts about the strength of the US economy. At 11:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 293 points at 35,583 while the Nifty slipped 104 points at 10,641. The losses were spread across all sectors.

Dr Reddy Labs tumbled 5.9 per cent and was trading at Rs 2,510.30, JSW Steel down 3.6 per cent at Rs 270.60, Sun Pharma down 3.4 per cent at Rs 425.90 and Tata Motors down 2.8 per cent at Rs 155.30.

Among the gainers, however, were ONGC, GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Powergrid.

Meanwhile, most Asian stocks were in the red after Thursday's data showed weakening US economy even as the United States and China engage in a fresh round of trade talks in a bid to resolve tariff disputes.

US retail sales slumped 1.2 per cent in December in the biggest drop since September 2009. On top of it, global oil prices soared as Saudi Arabia said it will cut crude exports and deliver an even deeper output cut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stock Markets ONGC GAIL Pulwama Attack Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp