Mercedes Benz expects strong sales during the second half of 2019

Mercedes Benz India sold 15,538 units in India in calendar year 2018 and retained its numero uno position in the Indian luxury car market. With several new launches planned for 2019, Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India speaks to Arshad Khan on the future opportunities for the German carmaker in India, the existing tax regime and increasing localisation. Excerpts:

Year 2018 saw flat sales growth for you, what do you expect from 2019?

We had in 2018 the best year in our history. While we cannot predict any precise growth rate for 2019 at this juncture, we are cautiously optimistic on the market opportunities.

With a strong product offering, coupled with focus on customer service, network expansion and a host of sales and marketing initiatives in the pipeline, we remain hopeful of growing our customer base in 2019. We expect the second half of the year to be a strong one.

What will be your strategy to achieve desired growth in 2019?

2019 is going to be an important year for Mercedes-Benz India, as we achieve the milestone of ‘25 years of Mercedes-Benz in India’. The year will be marked with some of the most significant product introductions which we are confident will redefine luxury motoring. ‘Best Never Rest’ is the motto for Mercedes-Benz India in 2019...

Regulation and taxation-wise, what would you like the government to do for the luxury vehicle segment?

Right now, the luxury car market contributes merely 1.3 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle market, which underlines that there is an immense potential for this segment in this market.

We believe a reduction in import duties will not only allow the luxury automotive sector to grow — thereby leading to a multiplier effect — it will also help us further introduce newer technologies and a few models which are technologically advanced and highly safe.

Do you have plans to increase localisation or assemble more cars in India? Are you planning further investments?

We have a wide portfolio of 9 locally produced products that comprises more than 80 per cent of our sales volumes. New investment decisions are highly market driven and we already have the investment of Rs 2,200 crore at our state-of-art Chakan production facility. We keep on investing into our processes and systems.. our investors also continue to invest to ensure we are future ready.

SUV versus Sedan, what share do these have in your portfolios? Do you see one segment becoming more popular than the other going forward?

The SUV segment witnessed a slightly higher growth in 2018 compared to the sedans. The GLC and GLE are the most preferred SUVs while the Long Wheelbase E-Class and the C-Class are the most preferred sedans. We foresee both the SUVs and sedan to remain popular and contribute to our sales volumes and we have a strong product pipeline for the market.