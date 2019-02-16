Government considers interoperability of public Wi-Fi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Friday said the government is considering a proposal that seeks to enable interoperability for public Wi-Fi networks.

This will translate into a seamless data experience for consumers. With 3.7 lakh Wi-Fi hotspots already existing, a security nod from the government for interoperability will help users move from one public Wi-Fi hotspot to another without logining in every time, regardless of the service provider.