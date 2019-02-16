Home Business

Government considers interoperability of public Wi-Fi

Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Friday said the government is considering a proposal that seeks to enable interoperability for public Wi-Fi networks.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Wifi

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Friday said the government is considering a proposal that seeks to enable interoperability for public Wi-Fi networks.

This will translate into a seamless data experience for consumers. With 3.7 lakh Wi-Fi hotspots already existing, a security nod from the government for interoperability will help users move from one public Wi-Fi hotspot to another without logining in every time, regardless of the service provider.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wi-Fi Aruna Sundararajan Public Wi-Fi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp