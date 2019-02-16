ICAI withdraws clarification on auditors’ rotation

ENS Economic Bureau By

MUMBAI: A letter from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has forced the latter to withdraw its January 29 clarification on its position regarding applicability of rotation of auditors at companies.

The chartered accountants’ apex body on Friday said it was withdrawing the announcement made by its Corporate Laws & Corporate Governance Committee “regarding clarification on the applicability of Rotation principles on a company as per Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013, where the company ceases to fall under the ambit of Rotation principles in subsequent years on 29th January, 2019”.

While a majority of the companies fall under the new regulations where they have to compulsorily rotate their auditors every four years, with a cooling period before reappointment, there are a few companies that are out of such a rotation requirement. It is in such cases where there are ambiguities on reappointment that the ICAI clarification could have been a guidance, said an auditor.

“I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to state that ICAI has issued an announcement … In this connection, it is stated that the issuance of any clarification on different provisions of Companies Act falls in the domain of this Ministry, and ICAI is neither empowered nor competent to issue such clarification and especially so without prior consultation with this Ministry,” deputy director MCA wrote to the ICAI.

Chartered accountants say what ICAI did was only an interpretation, and there is an ambiguity on certain issues over rotation of auditors in companies where it is not mandatory after the Company Law 2017 amendment. “Clarifications are not binding in nature. It is more in nature of opinion, only a guidance for members. Should a professional body be censured even to issue a clarification?” he asked.

Impact

The ICAI announcement could have resulted in companies removing or reappointing an auditor just on the basis of non-applicability of the rotation norms, PTI said quoting sources. The MCA letter asks ICAI reasons for issuing “such an announcement without any authority & without specific approval”