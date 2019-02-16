Karnataka businessman jailed for Rs 7.35 crore tax default

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) department have arrested a business and sentenced him to six months imprisonment for tax evasion to the tune of Rs 7.35 crore. According to an official release, the accused businessman is from Tumakuru. This is the second case in Karnataka where a tax evader has been arrested by I-T officials during the week.

“The taxpayer was given several opportunities by the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) to clear the dues ... but he did not appear before the TRO on 17 occasions,” the release read. A show-cause notice as to why a warrant to arrest him should not be executed, was issued on October 30, 2018.

In response to this, he appeared before the TRO, but did not offer any explanation for non-payment of the dues. The TRO gave him one more chance. Subsequently, another notice was issued on December 19 in response to which he appeared on January 3 this year, and ensured that he will pay the dues. Since the accused failed to pay dues again, he was arrested on Friday and produced before the TRO. Following the same, he was sentenced to six months imprisonment.