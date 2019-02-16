Yes Bank gets a terse letter from RBI for divulging ‘Nil Divergence’ report

ENS Economic Bureau By

MUMBAI: The shareholders of Yes Bank could be in for a disappointment on Monday when trading resumes on stock exchanges after the weekend — that is if the rap from the regulator over the breach in confidentiality in announcing the “Nil Divergence” is taken as a negative.

Late on Friday, the bank filed the letter received from the RBI with the stock exchanges. “As the RAR (risk assessment report) report was marked ‘confidential’, it was expected that no part of the report and information contained therein be divulged … the Press Release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines,” the RBI letter said.

​ALSO READ| RBI finds no divergence in provisioning, asset classification: Yes Bank

RBI further said that “Nil Divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only a compliance” and that the RAR has identified several other lapses and regulatory breaches in various areas of the bank’s functioning. “… disclosure of just one part of the RAR is viewed by RBI as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public,” RBI said, warning of regulatory action.

Yes Bank shares surged 31 per cent on Thursday to close at Rs 221, though on Friday it moved down marginally to Rs 218.70. Brokerages too were quick to upgrade the stock.