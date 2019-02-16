Home Business

Smartphone shipments up 14.5 per cent

However, the offline channel had a rather muted year with a modest 6.7 per cent growth in 2018 and growing 5 per cent sequentially in Q4 2018.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

smartphones

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The Indian smartphone market saw shipments of 142.3 million units in 2018, registering a healthy 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 2017, according to IDC’s Asia-Pacific quarterly mobile phone tracker report. 

However, after a strong third quarter for the year, the smartphone market saw a sequential decline of 15.1 per cent in the October-December period of 2018 owing to high channel inventory, but saw a healthy annual growth of 19.5 per cent driven primarily by multiple rounds of sales by e-tailers beyond the festive Diwali period lasting into December.

“Amongst the big highlights of 2018 were the online-focused brands that drove the share of the online channel to an all-time high of 38.4 per cent in 2018 and a whopping 42.2 per cent in Q4 of 2018. This was primarily driven by several rounds of discounts by e-tailers driving affordability through various financing options, cashback offers and buyback schemes. The shipments of the online-exclusive portfolios of Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Asus, OnePlus etc., further fueled this growth, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 47.3 per cent in Q4 of 2018 for the online channel,” said Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

However, the offline channel had a rather muted year with a modest 6.7 per cent growth in 2018 and growing 5 per cent sequentially in Q4 2018. The offline channel was unable to keep pace with the deep discounts and go-to-market initiatives from e-tailers almost throughout the year. 

IDC also said offline remains the largest channel for mobile phone distribution in India and is crucial for the long-term success for any brand in India. With the government’s initiative to push local manufacturing in India, 2018 witnessed further duty hikes on mobile phone components. This, coupled with a weakened rupee, further added to the challenges of the long tail of brands outside the Top 5.

The overall smartphone average selling price remained flat in 2018 at USD 158, with high shipments in the mass segment of USD 100-USD 200 which accounted for more than half of the smartphone market in India. “The premium end of the market above USD 500 outgrew all other price segments in 2018 with 43.9 per cent YoY growth, although it still constitutes a meager 3 per centt share of the overall smartphone market. OnePlus emerged as the leader in USD 500-USD 700 segment on the back of the OnePlus 6 and the newly-launched OnePlus 6T. However, in the super premium segment of USD 700+, Samsung surpassed Apple for the top position with its Galaxy S9 series.” added Joshi.

The feature phone market, which makes up 56 per cent of the total mobile phone market clocked 181.3 million-unit shipments in 2018, with 10.6 per cent growth. This was primarily driven by Jio Phone shipments through the year, contributing to 36.1 per cent of feature phone shipments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian smartphone market OnePlus 6T

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp