Vernacular voices grow louder online

Pradeesh Chandran By

Express News Service

The rapid adoption of smartphones in India and the steady increase in internet penetration has turned the focus to the country’s scores of vernacular languages. While potential India’s languages have to drive internet use has long been a talking point, the development of the internet ecosystem in hitherto unconnected regions is bringing the potential vernacular languages have into sharper focus.

With an increasing number of smartphone-makers supporting vernacular languages, their use online is ramping up. As per industry estimates, there are about 450 million active internet users in India and this is expected to reach 650 million in the next five years. Around 250 million active internet users are from urban areas and comprehend English, with the remaining in non-English speaking smaller towns and villages. Going forward however, most new internet users are set to be non-English speakers.

For example, Vokal, founded by TaxiForSure co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, is a peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing platform for India’s non-English Internet users. The platform is similar to Quora and has over 5,00,000 questions asked via local languages. Vokal was initially launched in Hindi, but now offers various other Indian languages.

The company had recently raised a $6.5 million Series A from Kalaari Capital along with Shunwei Capital, 500 startups, Accel India and Blume Ventures.

“With new internet users starting to come in from non-English speaking regions, there is a need for local language support for them. More capabilities and new technologies need to be built to help them. We, through our platform, are trying to bridge this gap,” said Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Vokal.

According to market analyst firm RedSeer Consulting, India is expected to see strong growth in social media and content users in the next few years, with 200 million more users expected to be added by 2022. The digital user base also has a fast-growing share of vernacular consumers.

For social media major Facebook, India is the fastest growing market and has already started local Indian language support. Google-owned Youtube has also started to focus on vernacular languages and already offers content in local Indian languages like Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, among others.

The growing non-English user base has also prompted e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart to turn their focus on regional language support. Amazon Prime Video introduced a localised Hindi user interface, including search, navigation and customer support in Hindi on the Prime Video app and PrimeVideo.com. It has also introduced content in six Indian regional languages so far -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada.

Flipkart, meanwhile, had acquired an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Liv.ai that has built a platform to convert speech to text in 10 Indian languages — Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — among others.

This trend has resulted in changes in digital advertising too, with the majority of the next 200 million consumers of social media and online content set to come from Tier-2 cities. These will be users who prefer to consume content in vernacular languages

“With the increase in the vernacular user base and growth in the content in regional languages now brands are looking at using regional languages to target the audience,” said Jyothirmayee JT, founder and CEO, HiveMinds.

Small town users drive change

A large section of new internet users from small towns and rural areas are set to be non-English speakers and players do not want to miss out on this market

User interfaces turn local