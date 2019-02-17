Chinese cab aggregator Didi Chuxing makes second India bet with OYO 

ENS Economic Bureau By

China’s rapidly growing taxi aggregator Didi Chuxing made its second India bet this week, closing a $100 million investment into hotel and hospitality platform OYO. According to sources, this closes the $1 billion fundraising round of OYO’s which has been going on for a while.

This round had been initially announced in September last year, with OYO stating that it has received $800 million from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, along with existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Greenoaks Capital. OYO had also noted that it had commitments for another $200 million from unnamed investors for the round. Now, sources say the round has been closed, with Didi Chuxing’s $100 million investment and another by $100 million invested by Singapore’s taxi aggregator Grab. OYO maintains its $5 billion valuation with the round. The company’s filings with the Registrar of Companies also confirm the investments.

For Didi Chuxing however, the OYO bet is its second among India’s unicorns. Its first investment had come way back in 2015, when it infused an undisclosed sum in taxi aggregator Ola, which has since gone one to expand rapidly, including to several overseas markets.

OYO itself has proved to be one of the few successful Indian startups in overseas markets, with its business growing exponentially in China, Didi Chuxing’s home market. In fact, OYO had partnered with Didi Chuxing when it entered the Chinese market in November 2017 with campaign slogans that read ‘Ride comfortably with Didi, stay comfortably with OYO’. OYO now has a presence in nearly 240 cities in China, operating across 5,000 hotels with several hundreds of thousands of rooms under its badge.

Going forward, sources say that OYO is likely to continue to focus on the Chinese market in an effort to build on its successes so far, with over half of the funds raised in its $1 billion round already committed to boost growth in the Chinese market. OYO has done well its home market of India too, with the firm reporting an over three-fold jump in India revenues for 2017-18. Operating revenue had stood at `416 crore compared to Rs 120 crore in 2016-17.