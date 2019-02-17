Home Business

FDA lifts warning on Dr Reddy’s Andhra Pradesh plant

The warning letter FDA had issued for the Duvvada facility in November 2015 stands lifted, the company said.

Published: 17th February 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Reddy's Laboratory

A Dr Reddy's Laboratory outlet (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: A day after its shares fell by 30 per cent, Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Saturday announced that it has received a letter from the US health regulator Food and Drug Administration (FDA), saying it has completed the pharma major’s plant in Duvvada, Andhra Pradesh. The warning letter FDA had issued for the Duvvada facility in November 2015 stands lifted, the company said.

“We have received a written communication from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) about the issuance of establishment inspection report (EIR) for FTO VII, our formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam,” Dr Reddy’s said in a filing to the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food and Drug Administration Dr Reddy Laborataries Dr Reddy Duvvada plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp