FDA lifts warning on Dr Reddy’s Andhra Pradesh plant

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: A day after its shares fell by 30 per cent, Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Saturday announced that it has received a letter from the US health regulator Food and Drug Administration (FDA), saying it has completed the pharma major’s plant in Duvvada, Andhra Pradesh. The warning letter FDA had issued for the Duvvada facility in November 2015 stands lifted, the company said.

“We have received a written communication from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) about the issuance of establishment inspection report (EIR) for FTO VII, our formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam,” Dr Reddy’s said in a filing to the BSE.