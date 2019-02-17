Jio can’t be allowed to finish off competitors

Gurbir Singh By

Express News Service

About nine months ago, one day, without warning, this writer’s Reliance ‘Netconnect’ dongle stopped working. The Wi-Fi service from Reliance Communications (RCom) going bust was one of the many tell-tale signs of the 15-year-old Anil Ambani telecom company trudging the road to oblivion.

Recently, RCom informed the stock exchanges that it will be filing for bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) following its failure to conclude an assets sale agreement with Reliance Jio. RCom had hit a wall after creditors and the Department of Telecom (DoT) had raised objections on the deal.

The company was hoping to raise Rs 25,000 crore through monetising of its assets. This will now have to take the transparent route of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

RCom’s plight is not an isolated story. The telecom sector is in deep crisis and the disruption has almost entirely to do with the predatory pricing and tactics of Reliance Jio. On Valentine’s Day, it trolled competitors with the tweet: ‘Roses are red, Violets are blue; Once a neighbour in SIM slot 2, Where are you?’

Appaling Results

Speaking to mediapersons in Davos, Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, described the situation as “appalling”. He said most of the early players - the Tatas, Telenor, Aircel and RCom - had gone bust and $45-50 billion written off. Survival forced the No 2 and 3 -Vodafone and Idea - to merge and now only three players remained — Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. The future course of the industry would now be shaped on what Jio would do on pricing, he admitted.

The news from those who remain in the race is not good. Vodafone Idea has just posted a massive third quarter loss of Rs 5,005 crore, a bigger loss than the Rs 4,974 crore reported in the immediate July-September 2018 preceding quarter. Bharti Airtel for the October-December 2018 quarter reported net profit of a mere Rs 86 crore. The tariff war was obviously taking a toll as it was the 11th consecutive quarter for which Bharti reported declining profits.

On the other hand, new entrant Reliance Jio seems unscathed by the mayhem. Soon after it launched, it showed a pre-tax profit of Rs 784 crore for the March 2018 quarter. For the October-December 2018 quarter, Jio reported its fifth straight profitable quarter, with a net profit of Rs 831 crore, compared with Rs 504 crore in the comparable previous quarter a year ago.

Market watchers are truly baffled. Jio has sunk in $40 billion (Rs 2.8 lakh crore) so far; it has the cheapest pre and postpaid tariffs; it has huge marketing costs and the highest continuing infrastructure burden.

Creative Accounting?

This writer pays Rs 232.42 a month for a postpaid Jio package. His comparable Vodafone postpaid connection is three times more expensive at Rs 700. For the high-speed ‘Jio Giga’ Internet service at home, it is free for now except the Rs 4,500 refundable deposit paid in the beginning. The MTNL’s fibre-to-home (FTH), which is inferior, costs Rs 3,200 a month. So, how is Jio making money? It couldn’t be just efficiency!

Between Vodafone-Idea and Airtel, as many as 8 crore low-paying subscribers who accounted for a recharge of less than Rs 35 a month were dumped and disconnected post December last year. Now, no prizes to guess where these disconnected guys are headed! How do they add anything to Jio’s bottomline?

Some say there has been some creative accounting by Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Jio’s auditors; like in the beginning, showing six months of revenues in a three-month reporting period. Jio also burnt crores in operating costs including salaries with these heads being shifted to capital costs and not showing on the income statements. This was detected in the FY18 annual report. Even interest costs worth Rs 5,799 crore were capitalised.

It doesn’t take extraordinary vision to understand where Reliance Jio is headed. The promise of cheap prices and easy access to data and smartphones is designed to finish off competition. Jio has sustaining power, which others don’t; but it is also obvious that the current price packages cannot sustain.

We are down to three operators in the telecom space. There were too many earlier; and too much competition proved debilitating for the industry. But if there is no competition, consumers will be the losers, when Jio starts jacking up tariffs. It is high time the problems of an uneven playing field raised by the Cellular Operators Association are addressed by the government, and the industry allowed to become sustainable.