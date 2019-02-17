Home Business

Revenue department to set up tax officers committee to deal with bogus bills for moving goods

The system, which was rolled out on April 1, 2018 for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another, has seen fake invoices  with tax evasions worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Slab

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The revenue department is planning to set up a committee of tax officers to suggest steps to deal with bogus e-way bills.

Many instances of bogus e-way bills and fake invoices have come to the notice of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) since April last year. "Instances on bogus e-way bills based on fake invoices have been detected since April and the tax evasion involved worked out to about Rs 5,000 crore," an official told PTI.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure, the e-way bill system was rolled out on April 1, 2018, for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another. The same for intra or within the state movement was rolled out in a phased manner from April 15.

Transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 are required to present the e-way bill during transit to a GST inspector, if asked. "A committee of Centre and state officers would be set up which would analyse the modus-operandi of fake e-way bills generation and would suggest steps to stop it," the official added.

The officials feel that to shore up revenue and increase compliance, stringent anti-evasion measures have to be put in place. To this effect the revenue department is also working towards integrating the e-way bill system with NHAI's FASTag mechanism beginning April to help track movement of goods.

It has come to the investigative officers' notice that some transporters are doing multiple trips by generating a single e-way bill. Integration of e-way bill with FASTag would help find the location of the vehicle, and when and how many times it has crossed the NHAI's toll plazas.

Between April-December 2018, central tax officers have detected 3,626 cases of GST evasion or violations cases, involving Rs 15,278.18 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Revenue department Bogus eway bills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp