Anil Ambani Group buys time with lenders on pledged shares

The promoter entities of Anil Ambani Group (ADAG) are understood to have reached an understanding with more than 90 per cent of its lenders.

Published: 18th February 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The promoter entities of Anil Ambani Group (ADAG) are understood to have reached an understanding with more than 90 per cent of its lenders. This will put brakes on the lenders selling off pledged shares till September 2019. 

The group has reached an in-principle standstill understanding, sources said, though there was no official communication made on the same on Sunday.

After two of the lenders, Edelweiss and L&T Finance sold off the pledged shares after a fall in market value of group companies, ADAG had alleged that the attempt was motivated and initiated legal action against Edelweiss in Bombay High Court last week. 

As per the understanding arrived at with lenders, the group will pay the principal and interest amounts to the lenders as scheduled even as it initiates stake sale of Reliance Power to raise resources.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd holds 40 per cent equity in Reliance Power, and even after placement of its holding by the promoters, majority stake and control remains with the ADAG. Though there has been no official communication on the stake sale in Reliance Power by the group, PTI reported that it has even appointed investment bankers for part placement of the group’s direct 30 per cent stake in Reliance Power to institutional investors, and said roadshows for the share placement to begin soon. 

Some of the key lenders of ADAG are Templeton mutual fund, DHFL Pramerica mutual fund, Indian Bull Mutual Fund, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank.

The pact with lenders on pledged shares sounds similar to the one Zee group promoters had stuck with mutual fund and other lenders. With stock markets, in general, being volatile, any fall in share price of pledged shares triggers sell-off by the lenders if it falls below the margin threshold. 

“We are grateful to our lenders for believing in the intrinsic and fundamental value of our companies, and granting their in principle approval to standstill arrangements,” PTI quoted a Reliance Group spokesperson as saying.

Officials said there are total of nine lenders at the promoter level while the total borrowing from mutual funds is about Rs 1,000 crore. 
 

