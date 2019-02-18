Home Business

Government to prioritise chartering for ships built in India

As Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the new rules on Tuesday, the government is expecting an increase in demand for such ships with this move.

Published: 18th February 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In order to promote Make in India initiative, ships built in the country will now get priority in chartering under a new policy, the government said Monday. Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the revised guidelines in this direction on Tuesday.

"In a big step to promote Make in India initiative and incentivize ship-building activity in the country, Ministry of Shipping has revised its guidelines for chartering of ships by providing Right of First Refusal( RoFR) to ships built in India," the shipping ministry said in a statement.

Henceforth, whenever a tendering process is undertaken to charter a vessel, a bidder offering an indigenously-built ship will be given the first priority to match the lowest bidder quote, it said.

The statement said it is expected that the priority given to ships built in India will raise the demand for such vessels, providing them with additional market access and business support. A policy in this regard will be launched by Gadkari in Mumbai on Tuesday during the inauguration of the two-day Regional Maritime Safety Conference.

Prior to the revision of the guidelines, the RoFR was reserved for Indian flag vessels as per the relevant provisions of Merchant Shipping Act, 1958. The existing licensing conditions have been reviewed in consonance with India's policy of promoting Make in India initiative, the statement said.

The review is also in line with the need to give a long term strategic boost to the domestic shipbuilding industry. The shipping ministry has also laid down eligibility conditions and rules for the exercise of the RoFR.

One of the rules says, "The RoFR would be exercised only in case the vessel being offered for charter by the lowest bidder has been built outside India." The government has taken several steps to promote shipbuilding in India, especially by providing long-term subsidy under the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (2016-2026).

A budgetary provision of Rs 30 crore was earmarked in 2018-19 for providing financial assistance to all Indian shipyards, excluding Defence Shipyards. An amount of Rs 11.89 crore has already been disbursed to three shipyards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Made in India ships Ships chartering priority Right of First Refusal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp