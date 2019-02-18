Home Business

How advisors could complicate your investments

Since the advent of mutual funds in the 50s and 60s and then index funds in 70s, ordinary people have benefitted from global stock market moves.

Published: 18th February 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

Since the advent of mutual funds in the 50s and 60s and then index funds in 70s, ordinary people have benefitted from global stock market moves. Every second American is a mutual fund unitholder. It is true for Europe, China and East Asia. 

Mutual funds are the way towards financial security for most people in the world. 

In India, the mutual fund industry was synonymous with Unit Trust of India since 1961. In the 1990s, the Securities and Exchange Board of India became the stock market regulator. Since then, SEBI’s mutual fund regulations have governed mutual funds in India.

Over the years, SEBI encouraged the creation of self-regulatory organisations to standardise business practices. The Association of Mutual Funds in India or Amfi is such an organisation for the mutual fund industry. 

A critical bone of contention between SEBI and the mutual fund industry is the high expense ratio. Asset management companies charge the investor an average 2.5 per cent of assets under management for a diversified equity fund. It is lower for debt-related assets. Mutual funds use the money for distribution of mutual funds across India. So much so that distributors bring more than 80 per cent of the total mutual fund assets currently under management. 

A standard practice used to be to pay an upfront commission to sell any mutual fund scheme. This compensation allowed distributors to get new investors rapidly. Mutual Fund assets have doubled in three years since 2016 and now manage close to Rs 25,00,000 crore.  
Lately, though, there is a fall in new investors signing up for mutual funds. 
Net inflows to equity mutual funds have hit a new low. According to one analysis, mutual fund net inflows touched a 31-month low. A net inflow is an amount added to mutual fund assets after taking into account redemption or selling of units by unitholders. For the month of January 2019, it was half of the monthly average of Rs 10,000 crore received as net inflow in 2018-19.

This is a sharp fall and could be due to sluggish performance of equity markets over the past year. Another reason is the change of rules over the commission.

Asset management companies are no longer paying an upfront commission. SEBI is pushing them to pay a trail commission. This commission is the money paid periodically to distributors based on the investment made. So, instead of receiving an upfront commission, distributors are now getting paid monthly or annually. 

In the meantime, insurance companies have witnessed a steady growth of over 17 per cent in monthly net 

inflows in January 2019. They continue to pay upfront commissions. There is a good chance that financial advisors and distributors of mutual funds could favour unit-linked insurance policies due to that. Financial advisors distribute a diverse set of financial services products. A financial advisor or distributor registered to sell mutual funds can also sell insurance or fixed income products of banks. While the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India or IRDAI regulates insurance companies, the Reserve Bank of India regulates banks. 
Compensating distributors and financial advisors differently for different products could result in a particular sales behaviour pattern. Financial advisors may promote insurance products over mutual funds or vice versa based on the compensation they get. 

What you should do
As an investor, you must understand that insurance is not an investment. You buy insurance for protection. It is not a rival product to a mutual fund. Investors should not discontinue their existing mutual fund systematic investment plans for unit-linked plans promoted by insurance companies or fixed deposits from banks. 

There are already signs of a reaction to the new fee structure. The number of active systematic investment plans fell to 1.87 lakh in December 2018, according to the data compiled by Amfi, the mutual fund body. It is a third of the average it received every month in 2018-19.

There are reasons for a drop in active SIPs. The discontinuation of Aadhaar as a verification tool means that mutual funds have to resort to the ‘know your customer’ process that existed before the introduction of Aadhaar. The other important aspect is the underperformance of equity markets. The value of your mutual fund investment has barely moved in the past year. However, if equity markets are not performing or underperforming, it is an opportunity for investors to buy more and benefit from the rupee-cost averaging. Snapping systematic investment is not the solution.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
investments Europe mutual funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp