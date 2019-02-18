Kudumbashree products to ride on Amazon shoulders

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: After its online portal failed in marketing in the desired way, the Kudumbashree Mission has decided to hook itself to e-commerce major Amazon to boost the sale of its products. Kudumbashree Executive Director S Harikishore told Express they would sign an MoU in this regard on February 27.

Harikishore said currently only personal care products have been uploaded on a trial basis and as many as 67 products have been displayed on Amazon.in.

Already there are five orders — two from Kerala and three from north Indian states. Kudumbashree has opened Amazon Saheli at its office in Thiruvananthapuram for liason work, to handle the orders and for customer services.

“A platform has been registered for marketing the products.A small area in the Kudumbashree office has now been converted into a centralised store as requested by Amazon. Only the best products from the districts are displayed and they’ll be transported to Thiruvananthapuram and then shipped to the consumer,” said Kudumbashree officials.

Kudumbashree Palakkad district coordinator Saidalvi said: “In the second phase, it’s proposed to market ethnic food products. However, in order to increase the shelf life, we’ve to go for quality checks and scientific packaging. A large number of Kudumbashree self-help groups, who run microenterprises, are engaged in the production of food products.”

Harikishore said the scaling up of operations would depend on identifying the fast-moving products and making arrangements to store the products.Handicrafts, handloom, beauty products, fancy ornaments, cutleries, cleaning materials and Ayurvedic products are the main categories displayed,” he added.

Kudumbashree is using platforms like permanent markets, nano markets, kiosks, etc. to reach the retailers. Kudumbashree Mission had launched www.kudumbashreebazaar.com for marketing the products a year ago. Even though 520 odd products have been displayed, it has not been a success as envisaged and hence the new game plan, mainly due to lack of promotion.The management of the online platform has been provided to a private firm, which is dealing with the orders.