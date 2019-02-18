Home Business

Land more lucrative option than flats

When Anuj Gupta, an IT professional, bought his two BHK flat in Greater Noida four years ago for `52 lakh, the brokers promised him of an assured appraisal of the price by at least 25 per cent.

Published: 18th February 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When Anuj Gupta, an IT professional, bought his two BHK flat in Greater Noida four years ago for Rs 52 lakh, the brokers promised him of an assured appraisal of the price by at least 25 per cent. He hardly knew he is just blocking his investment.

“I am trying to sell it in December. But so far, the highest price I am getting is Rs 55 lakh, which is not good enough. The price is stagnant. After a wait of four years, and after paying EMI and interest over it, I cannot sell it for so low. Putting the money in the markets would have given a better return,” Gupta said.
As the residential real estate has seen a stagnant growth, buyers are looking at other avenues like lands and plots to invest in property.

“If you want a house for personal use, then invest in it like a lifestyle choice. However, if you are looking purely for investment purpose, buying a land or a plot is a better investment option, as it sees better appreciation over time. Also, the transaction cost is lower and possession quicker, and there are no worries over construction delay. In recent months, we have seen surge in demand from buyers,” said Amit Agarwal of Makaan.com.

One of the advantages of buying a plot is that one can construct it the way one wants.  This freedom is rarely available with flats, which is difficult to customise. That is the reason why many developers, including the Delhi Development Authority, are offering land plots along with flats.
“Land can fetch better returns over long-term and is easy to dispose. However it is also a risky venture. One has to keep in mind that it is bought at the right location, the title deed and all documents are clear and there is no legalities involved,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.
However, the advantages of buying lands are multiple.

“Forget investment, even if you are buying land for personal use, there are many advantages. One, cost is low. Second, you can control the quality of construction, which is not the case while buying a flat. Usually, a flat buyer has to shell out at least Rs 3-4 lakh additional cost just for customising. Also, you can go ahead with construction at your own pace,” Agarwal adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp