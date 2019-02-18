Home Business

Punjab Budget 2019-20: With no new tax, focus put on agriculture, health, education

With a total outstanding debt of the state has been projected at Rs 2,29,612 crore for 2019-20, the current Congress government blamed the previous BJP-SAD government for the same.

Published: 18th February 2019 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Manpreet Singh Badal

Manpreet Singh Badal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday presented the state budget for 2019-20 with a total outlay of Rs 1,58,493 crore with no new taxes.

Focussing on agriculture, health, education and rural and urban infrastructure, the budget proposed hikes in the range of 9-36 percent in the allocation of funds for these sectors. The total outstanding debt of the state has been projected at Rs 2,29,612 crore for 2019-20 as against Rs 2,12,276 crore for 2018-19 (revised estimates). However, Badal blamed the previous Akali Dal-BJP government for its "irresponsible fiscal actions" for the accumulated debt.

Badal further informed the state assembly that as against the allowed net borrowing limit of Rs 17,335 crore for the financial year 2019-20, the debt servicing is a whopping Rs 30,309 crore. "The servicing of the state's huge debt pre-empted its major revenue receipts, leaving it with little resources for credible efforts," said Badal. The finance minister pegged the revenue deficit and fiscal deficit at Rs 11,687 crore (2.02 percent of GSDP) and Rs 19,658 crore (3.40 percent of GSDP) for 2019-20.

Among new announcements, Badal said a new policy 'Make in Punjab' was being drafted to promote goods manufactured and produced in the state. A new iconic sports complex will be set up at Jalandhar and old age homes will come up at Barnala and Mansa.

For farm debt waiver, Badal proposed an allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for the year 2019-20. "Our government in the next phase of implementation of the scheme, will waive off the loans of landless farm labourers and the families of farmers who have been forced to commit suicides," said Badal.

Choosing not to levy additional taxes in the budget, Badal hoped that the improved efficiency in tax compliance and administration and efficient delivery of public services would lead to economising on expenditure and close the gap. "When I presented the first budget of this government in 2017-18, there was an unfunded gap of Rs 10,273 crore which was brought down to Rs 4,175 crore in 2018-19. While we see a small carry forward of our liabilities to the next year, for 2019-20, there is now a much reduced unfunded gap of Rs 2,323 crore," Badal said in his speech.

The total revenue receipts have been estimated at Rs 78,510 crore for the next financial year as against Rs 70,399 crore for 2018-19. The total receipts of the state have been pegged at Rs 1,54,170 crore, Badal said.

Meanwhile, the budget speech saw disruption for some time as SAD-BJP legislators shouted slogans against state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his utterances following the Pulwama terror attack. SAD-BJP MLAs raised slogans against him in the well of the house.

Despite the speaker urging them to go back to their benches, they refused to budge. Later, the speaker "named" all the SAD-BJP legislators for disrupting the budget speech and adjourned the house for some time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Budget 2019 Punjab taxes Punjab finance Punjab development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp