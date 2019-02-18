Survey shows no increase in requests for loan restructuring

By Express News Service

The latest round of FICCI-IBA survey covering 23 public, private, foreign and small finance banks that represent 64 per cent of the banking industry said the participating banks said there has been no increase in request for restructuring of loans, even as the survey showed fall in non-performing assets (NPA).

Around 39 per cent of the respondent banks reported a fall in a number of loan restructuring requests, while 61 per cent reported no change in the number of requests.

As far as NPAs go compared to the past 54 per cent of the banks cited fall in NPA levels, FICCI said.

The survey covering the period from July to December 2018 showed infrastructure continued to be the key contributors to NPAs, though 37 per cent of the respondents reported a reduction in the sector NPAs. Bank recapitalization by the government coming at a time when there is an improvement in NPAs will help bank balance sheets and help credit growth, the bankers said according to the survey.