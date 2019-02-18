Home Business

Will ensure zero tolerance for illegal, improper conduct: Cognizant CEO to staff

Cognizant CEO Francisco D'Souza said that the recent bribery case on two of its former top executives was dealt with "rigour and transparency".

Published: 18th February 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Cognizant

Cognizant (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Advocating the company's "zero tolerance" for illegal and improper conduct, Cognizant CEO Francisco D'Souza has told employees that the firm continues to ensure that its staff is trained on anti-corruption and made fully aware of compliance policies and procedures.

The move comes at a time when the US company has announced it is settling charges related to a bribery case in India. Cognizant, which has a majority of its employees based in India, will pay USD 25 million to the US Security and Exchange Commission to settle the charges. The US Department of Justice (DOJ), on the other hand, has filed criminal cases against two of its former top executives.

In a recent mail to employees, D'Souza said the developments have been a "difficult chapter" in the company's history and that it had addressed the situation with "rigour and transparency". "It's worth noting that this matter does not involve our work with clients and has not had an impact on our ability to provide the quality services our clients expect from us. I'd ask you all to now continue to remain focussed on delivering to our clients in our usual, high-quality way," he wrote.

D'Souza highlighted that the company has instituted measures to ensure that it has "top-notch anti-corruption compliance and internal controls over financial reporting". "We continue to ensure that all of you have training on anti-corruption and our compliance policies and procedures. We've also implemented a revised code of ethics," he said.

In 2016, Cognizant had started conducting an internal investigation into possible violations of laws in the US, amid allegations that the IT major had made improper payments to obtain permits and building licenses in India.

Last week, the company said it would pay approximately USD 28 million to the US SEC and US Department of Justice to settle the matter. However, two former senior officials of Cognizant - Gordon Coburn and Steven Schwartz - have been charged in a 12-count indictment in the said case. "I want to emphasize to you that at Cognizant, building and protecting our reputation is the shared responsibility of each of our 282,000 associates. One misguided action, one violation of our policies, one result achieved the wrong way can hurt all of us. We have zero tolerance for any illegal and improper conduct," D'Souza said.

He added that the company's voluntary and prompt self-reporting, comprehensive investigation and cooperation had led to the DOJ declining the matter, meaning the company has "now resolved all outstanding issues with them".

D'Souza said the developments close out all US government proceedings against the company and that the case against the two former executives are a result of the government's own investigation. "These cases are a matter between the government and these individuals and the charges against them will be addressed by the court system," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cognizant Cognizant corruption case Cognizant bribery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp