India beats Italy to have world's worst non-performing loan ratio

According to the RBI, the Reserve Bank of India has claimed that bad loans worth $190 billion have come up and has raised issues for lenders and investments.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

RBI (File | Reuters)

By Bloomberg

India holds the dubious distinction of having the worst non-performing loan ratio among the world’s major economies, having surpassed Italy. The Reserve Bank of India said in December that the ratio for banks fell for the first time since 2015, though it’s still “high for comfort.” A $190 billion pile of soured and stressed debt has cast the future of some lenders in doubt and curbed investments.

Italy succeeded in quickly reducing its bad-loan ratio, with non-performing loans falling to about 200 billion euros ($227 billion) last year from their peak of over 360 million euros in 2016.The IMF (International Monetary Fund) Financial Sound Indicators showed that the bad loan ratios of the top 10 economies being (from the highest to lowest)

