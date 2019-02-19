Home Business

Industrialists in Madhya Pradesh seek Telangana, Tamil Nadu-like sops in state

The chief minister assured that each sectors has its own concerns which wll be addressed in the policies.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath, Industrialists

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath Mmeets industrialists of the state. (Photo| Twitter/ Office of Kamal Nath)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A group of industrialists which met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government in the state provide concessions to the industry on the lines of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Nath held a round-table meeting with 61 industrialists and head honchos of business groups here to understand the industry's needs and attract investment. "I held talks with them for more than two-and-half hours. They sought sops and business environment like that in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. We are going to draft industrial policies sector-wise. Every sector has its own concerns which will be addressed in the policies," he told reporters adding that a confectionery industry cluster would be set up soon as demanded by the industry representatives.

"Six or seven experienced middle-aged officers will be deputed to solve industrialists' problems and facilitate investment. They will report directly to me," the chief minister said. Asked about the previous BJP government's single- window system for industrial permissions, Nath said it did not meet the expectations of the business community. To a question, he said he is going to look into the issue of closed factories in industrial areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal nath Kamal Nath industrialists meet MP industrialists sop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp