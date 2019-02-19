Industrialists in Madhya Pradesh seek Telangana, Tamil Nadu-like sops in state

By PTI

BHOPAL: A group of industrialists which met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government in the state provide concessions to the industry on the lines of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Nath held a round-table meeting with 61 industrialists and head honchos of business groups here to understand the industry's needs and attract investment. "I held talks with them for more than two-and-half hours. They sought sops and business environment like that in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. We are going to draft industrial policies sector-wise. Every sector has its own concerns which will be addressed in the policies," he told reporters adding that a confectionery industry cluster would be set up soon as demanded by the industry representatives.

"Six or seven experienced middle-aged officers will be deputed to solve industrialists' problems and facilitate investment. They will report directly to me," the chief minister said. Asked about the previous BJP government's single- window system for industrial permissions, Nath said it did not meet the expectations of the business community. To a question, he said he is going to look into the issue of closed factories in industrial areas.