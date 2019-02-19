Home Business

Infosys settles with SEBI on ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal’s remuneration

The IT firm was found to have not made adequate or timely disclosure on the severance package paid to the ex-CFO.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Infosys has settled the case pertaining to severance package paid to its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), an order passed by the regulator on February 15 showed. 

The IT firm was found to have not made adequate or timely disclosure on the severance package paid to the ex-CFO.

“The examination prima facie revealed that the severance payment was not in accordance with the remuneration policy and the same was without the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee; no prior approval of Audit Committee was taken for the severance agreement (which was found to be a related party transaction),” the order said.

After SEBI started adjudication against the company in November 2017, the company offered to settle the case as per the settlement system, and it has now been settled that the company pay `34.35 lakh. Bansal had resigned from Infosys in October 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp