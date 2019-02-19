Home Business

Jaypee Infra's promoter makes second attempt to settle dues

With dues worth Rs 10,000 crore, state-owned NBCC and realty firm Suraksha group are putting in bids for Jaypee Infratech.

Published: 19th February 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates has once again submitted a proposal to lenders of its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech for settling dues worth Rs 10,000 crore, amid bids for taking over the realty firm under the insolvency process.

This is the second time in less than a year that Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) has sought to retain control of the cash-strapped subsidiary.

The latest offer also comes close on the heels of state-owned NBCC and realty firm Suraksha group putting in bids for Jaypee Infratech. "The promoter JAL also submitted a settlement proposal under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(IBC), 2016 for consideration of the Committee of Creditors," Jaypee Infratech said in a regulatory filing.

However, it did not disclose the details of settlement proposal. This section provides for withdrawal of bankruptcy application subject to certain conditions. In April last year, JAL had made an unsolicited offer of about Rs 10,000 crore to settle dues of Jaypee Infratech.

Meanwhile, lenders of Jaypee Infratech in a meeting on Monday decided to negotiate with NBCC and Suraksha group. Both made presentations before the Committee of Creditors (CoC). Jaypee Group promoters were also called in the meeting.

In 2017, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech. The tribunal had appointed Anuj Jain as insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to manage the company's business and invite bids from investors.

This is the second attempt by the IRP and lenders to complete insolvency process. In the first round, the Rs 7,350 crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha group, was rejected by lenders as it was found to be substantially lower than the company's net worth and assets.

As per sources, NBCC in its bids has promised to deliver flats to homebuyers in four years. It has also offered 1,400 acre land worth Rs 6,000 crore as well as Yamuna Expressway highway to lenders. NBCC has suggested that banks should raise about Rs 2,000 crore against the expressway and provide half of the amount (Rs 1,000 crore) to the PSU, which will utilise this fund as an upfront payment.

NBCC will also fund the gap of about Rs 1,500 crore between estimated construction cost and receivables from customers. In contrast, Suraksha group has made an offer of about Rs 20 crore as upfront payment and land worth Rs 5,000 crore, sources said. The Mumbai-based group has promised to complete pending projects in three years.

In October 2018, the IRP started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT direction after lenders rejected the over Rs 7,000-crore bid of Suraksha group. The realty firm has an outstanding debt of nearly Rs 9,800 crore, of which Rs 4,334 crore pertains to IDBI Bank.

Other lenders are IIFCL, LIC, SBI, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank Of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, IFCI, J&K Bank, Axis Bank and Srei Equipment Finance. Jaypee Infratech is developing about 32,000 flats, of which it has delivered 9,500 units. JAL had submitted Rs 750 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court for refund to buyers. However, this amount was transferred to NCLT as per an order of the apex court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaypee Infratech Jaypee group Jaypee crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp