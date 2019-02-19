Post FDA breather, Dr Reddy’s earnings to improve in FY20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Reddy’s Ltd (DRL) on Saturday got a breather of sorts from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which closed a three-year-old inspection of its onco-injectables plant in Duvvada, Andhra Pradesh. While brokerages cheered the development lifting the overhang, some remain cautious about the earnings, considering the company’s high product concentration.

Duvvada has been under FDA’s warning letter since November 2015. It was reinspected in March 2017 and later in October 2018 with eight observations, including five repeat observations, of which four were from the warning letter. The company responded with a corrective plan, following which FDA finally closed the inspection.

“Based on our responses and follow-up actions, USFDA has concluded that this inspection is ‘closed’ and has determined the inspection classification of this facility as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI),” DRL said on Saturday.

According to Edelweiss Securities, nearly 10 products manufactured at Duvvada are either injectables or from the niche segments.

“Any new launch from this plant will be incremental to what has already been baked into FY20/21 numbers,” it said.

Analysts hope that the VAI status will likely lead to lifting of the warning letter with 15 ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Application) pending, including injectable filings. Though only DRL’s Srikakulam plant remains under the warning letter, earnings are expected to improve in FY20, largely led by the launch of generic drug Suboxone, used in Opioid replacement therapy.

“Product concentration is high with 30 per cent of FY21 estimated EPS contributed by three products, where risks of competition and approval delays are high. Although DRL is ahead of peers in the complex generic investment, execution ... has been below par,” noted brokerage Jefferies India.