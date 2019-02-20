Home Business

Disclosure of 'Nil Divergence' was as per regulatory norms: Yes Bank

The exchange had sought clarification from the bank regarding Risk Assessment Report for the year ended March 31, 2018.

Published: 20th February 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said the disclosure of 'nil divergence' was as per the regulatory guidelines, days after the RBI threatened to take action for making a confidential report public.

The bank was of the view that the information received under Risk Assessment Report (RAR) regarding "Divergence" was an Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and which is likely to be misused or leaked, Yes Bank said in a clarification to National Stock Exchange.

The exchange had sought clarification from the bank regarding Risk Assessment Report for the year ended March 31, 2018.

"It was deemed expedient to share this information through the stock exchanges to all market participants and not to withhold the same till finalisation of the Annual Results," it said.

Thus, it said, the bank has not indulged in any sort of misrepresentation or in providing any misleading information to the stock exchanges and the investors.

"The bank has not made any undue advantage or benefit by disseminating the UPSI.

Hence, we humbly submit that the Bank has not misrepresented or mislead the stock exchanges/investors in terms of Regulation 4(1)(c) of Listing Regulations," it said.

Last week, RBI warned Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of norms.

Yes Bank in a press release earlier last week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report be divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank RBI Risk Assessment Report Nil Divergence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp