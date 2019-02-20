Ericsson case: RCom will honour SC order, says Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for RCom chairman Anil Ambani in the contempt case, on Wednesday said he respects the decision of the Supreme Court and expressed confidence that the group will honour the directions on payment of dues to Ericsson.

"We respect the Supreme Court's order. We have faced our difficulties. However, the court ruled the way it has ruled," Rohatgi told PTI minutes after the verdict was pronounced.

"I am sure RCom will honour the Supreme Court's order," Rohatgi said.

The apex court held RCom Chairman Anil Ambani, Reliance Telecom chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel chairperson Chhaya Virani guilty of contempt of court for wilfully violating its order and not paying its dues of Rs 550 crore to telecom equipment maker Ericsson.