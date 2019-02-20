Home Business

GST council defers decision on real estate and lottery tax rates

The deadline for businesses to file sales returns for January has been extended till Friday by the council.

Published: 20th February 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The GST Council has deferred a decision on tax rates on real estate and lottery till Sunday, and extended the deadline for businesses to file sales returns for January till Friday.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the GST Council on Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, because of the rush of filing of returns, the due date has been extended till February 22 for all states; and February 28 for Jammu & Kashmir. The due date for filing summary sales return - GSTR-3B - is February 20.

With regard to goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on under-construction housing properties, Jaitley said, since certain states wanted a physical meeting for this agenda, hence, the Council would meet again on February 24 to take a decision. "Today's meeting has been adjourned till Sunday," Jaitley said adding that discussion on real estate and lottery will continue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Council Real estate tax rates Lottery tax rates Income tax returns deadline

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp