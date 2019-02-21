12 Main Crypto Events You Should Attend in 2019

Meta description: Crypto events offer a platform for you to your crypto project ideas, network with fellow crypto enthusiasts or learn from the pros in the field.
Since the rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies, individuals and groups have been coming up with innovative ways the blockchain tech can be applied in various aspects of our lives. This has led to a rise in seminars, summits, and conferences where people to share, interact and even critique the new ideas.
Experts in cryptocurrencies and other blockchain technologies are also present. This offers a chance for peer-to-peer networking and learning experiences for newbies.
We have perused through the list of crypto events in 2019 and identified one top event per month for you to attend. There is also some extra description for the top three events that we highly recommend you to attend.
Crypto Event Calendar Highlights for 2019
- January
Blockchain for SCF Masterclass
Date: 8th January
Venue: Las Vegas, US
- February
Digital Banking: Electronic Money and Cryptocurrencies
The most controversial aspects of cryptocurrency are the disruption it will cause in the banking sector and how if it will be regulated. For addressing these two issues, this summit is one of the most exciting entries on the crypto events calendar.
Date: 8th February
Venue: Tallinn, Estonia
- March
Advocating for the Future of Blockchain
Date: 6th – 8th March
Venue: Washington DC
- April
Paris Blockchain Week
The length of this summit allows for a comprehensive exploration of matters to do with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Various leaders in blockchain technology will present throughout the event.
Date: 13th - 19th April
Venue: Paris
- May
Family Office Investments in Innovative Technologies
Date: 20th May
Venue: London, UK
- June
Blockchain Summit – London
Date: 25th – 26th June
Venue: London, UK
- July
RISE Conference
Date: 8th – 11th
Venue: Hong Kong, China
- August
Blockchain Summit Singapore
Date: 20th August
Venue: Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore
- September
TechXLR8 Asia
Date: 10th -12th
Venue: Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore
- October
IoT Blockchain Summit
Date: In October on a date to be determined
Venue: Atlanta, USA
- November
Malta AI & Blockchain Summit Winter 2019
This year the Malta Summit shall be in two sections: the winter spring edition between 23rd and 25th May, and Winter edition on 7th and 8th November. Beyond blockchain tech, the summits will address various topics on technology including AI, IoT, and big data.
Date: 7th – 8th November
Venue: Malta
- December
NEXT BLOCK Sofia 2.0 Bulgaria
Date: 4th December
Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria
Final thoughts…
IT experts from all over the world are actively looking for . These crypto events give you a chance to not only get updated on the breakthroughs that have been made but also the present and future challenges.
They offer a chance for you to critique the ideas or present yours. What’s more? May hearing of someone’s innovative idea could point you in the right direction towards your own blockchain-based invention.