12 Main Crypto Events You Should Attend in 2019

By Online MI

Meta description: Crypto events offer a platform for you to your crypto project ideas, network with fellow crypto enthusiasts or learn from the pros in the field.

Since the rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies, individuals and groups have been coming up with innovative ways the blockchain tech can be applied in various aspects of our lives. This has led to a rise in seminars, summits, and conferences where people to share, interact and even critique the new ideas.

Experts in cryptocurrencies and other blockchain technologies are also present. This offers a chance for peer-to-peer networking and learning experiences for newbies.

We have perused through the list of crypto events in 2019 and identified one top event per month for you to attend. There is also some extra description for the top three events that we highly recommend you to attend.

Crypto Event Calendar Highlights for 2019

January

Blockchain for SCF Masterclass

Date: 8th January

Venue: Las Vegas, US

February

Digital Banking: Electronic Money and Cryptocurrencies

The most controversial aspects of cryptocurrency are the disruption it will cause in the banking sector and how if it will be regulated. For addressing these two issues, this summit is one of the most exciting entries on the crypto events calendar.

Date: 8th February

Venue: Tallinn, Estonia

March

Advocating for the Future of Blockchain

Date: 6th – 8th March

Venue: Washington DC

April

Paris Blockchain Week

The length of this summit allows for a comprehensive exploration of matters to do with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Various leaders in blockchain technology will present throughout the event.

Date: 13th - 19th April

Venue: Paris

May

Family Office Investments in Innovative Technologies

Date: 20th May

Venue: London, UK

June

Blockchain Summit – London

Date: 25th – 26th June

Venue: London, UK

July

RISE Conference

Date: 8th – 11th

Venue: Hong Kong, China

August

Blockchain Summit Singapore

Date: 20th August

Venue: Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

September

TechXLR8 Asia

Date: 10th -12th

Venue: Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

October

IoT Blockchain Summit

Date: In October on a date to be determined

Venue: Atlanta, USA

November

Malta AI & Blockchain Summit Winter 2019

This year the Malta Summit shall be in two sections: the winter spring edition between 23rd and 25th May, and Winter edition on 7th and 8th November. Beyond blockchain tech, the summits will address various topics on technology including AI, IoT, and big data.

Date: 7th – 8th November

Venue: Malta

December

NEXT BLOCK Sofia 2.0 Bulgaria

Date: 4th December

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Final thoughts…

IT experts from all over the world are actively looking for . These crypto events give you a chance to not only get updated on the breakthroughs that have been made but also the present and future challenges.

They offer a chance for you to critique the ideas or present yours. What’s more? May hearing of someone’s innovative idea could point you in the right direction towards your own blockchain-based invention.