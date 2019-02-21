Concern as WPI inflation touches 10-month low of 2.76 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wholesale Price Index inflation in January touched a 10-month low of 2.76 per cent, a sharp 100 points lower than consensus estimates. But, according to SBI Research, the decline may not be just a data aberration but a cause for serious concern.

More so because manufactured products, imported core and domestic core, all declined in unpredictable fashion, possibly due to slower global growth and in large metal-consuming geographies like Europe, US and China and due to dumping of food products in India.

Going further, a slowdown in China’s real estate sector and the weakening auto sector due to a trade war, besides the impact of Brexit on Japanese auto makers, who will likely pull out of the UK, will add more stress to base metals.

“We are thus convinced about a monetary easing by RBI in April and will not be surprised if the rate cut is of larger magnitude,” reasoned Dr Sowmya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor, SBI Group.

Manufactured products inflation, which has a weightage of 64.23 per cent in the WPI, declined to 2.61 per cent in January, from 2.96 per cent in the same month last year. Fuel and power inflation declined to 1.85 per cent. On the other hand, core inflation (55 per cent weight) stood at a 15-month low of 2.89 per cent as against 4.25 per cent in the previous month. Within core inflation, manufacture of basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, machinery, motor vehicle and textiles, carrying a weight of 30 per cent, too fell 9 per cent.

Specifically, imported core inflation, with a weightage of 34.6 per cent, plays an equally important role as against domestic core, which has a weightage of 20.4 per cent. Imported core inflation registered a decline of 1.71 per cent from 4.4 per cent in December 2018, to 2.4 per cent in January 2019.

According to SBI Research, the third quarter may mark the start of a slide at Indian steel companies, and its full impact would be reflected in the current quarter.

Though there are strong fundamentals for base metals, coupled with falling inventories, prices may remain on a lower side in 2019 on account of weaker demand.

Ghosh cautioned that if a similar situation continued, core inflation would continue to rule at lower levels.

