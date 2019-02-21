EPFO finalises 8.65 per cent interest on provident fund deposits for 2018-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IN a move that could benefit six crore subscribers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday proposed to raise the interest rate on Employee Provident Fund to 8.65 per cent for the current financial year.

This is the first rise in three years. EPFO had reduced the rate from 8.8 per cent in FY16 to 8.65 per cent in FY17. “The proposal would now go to the finance ministry for approval. We will also convince them to provide this rate of interest,” said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

The interest rate will be credited into the subscribers account once the finance ministry approves the proposal. According to the minister, providing 8.65 per cent rate of interest would leave a surplus of Rs 151.67 crore and that is why EPFO decided to provide a higher rate this fiscal.

Meanwhile, the retirement fund body deferred a decision on doubling the minimum monthly pension to Rs 2,000 to its next meeting to be held in March.

According to the EPFO income projections, providing 8.7 percent rate of interest in EPF would have resulted in a deficit of Rs 158 crore. Earlier, highly placed sources had indicated that the interest on EPF deposits for this fiscal could be more than 8.55 per cent in view of impending general elections.

Once approved by the CBT, the proposal to provide interest rate for a particular fiscal requires the concurrence of the Finance Ministry. The interest rate is credited into the subscribers account after the Finance Ministry's approval.

The EPFO had provided a five-year low rate of interest of 8.55 per cent to its subscribers for 2017-18. The body had kept the interest rate at 8.65 per cent in 2016-17 and 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. It provided 8.75 per cent interest for 2013-14 as well as 2014-15. The rate of interest was 8.5 per cent in 2012-13. An EPFO trustee PJ Banasure said that the proposal to double the minimum monthly pension to Rs 2,000 has been deferred till next meeting in March.

According to the proposal, doubling the minimum monthly pension would require addition outgo of Rs 3,000 crore. Thus the decision can be taken only after a go-ahead by the Finance Ministry. Now the government is in a fix to double minimum monthly pension because the government has already provided for an assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to informal sector workers under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Pension Yojana (PMSYM) announced in Interim Budget earlier this month. The PMSYM has been opened for subscription from February 15, 2019.

Commenting on the minimum pension, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said, "There should be one minimum pension across all social security schemes run by the government. Therefore, we have demanded for Rs 3,000 minimum monthly pension for the EPFO subscribers."

Asked about the EPFO investments in the crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), its Central Provident Fund Commission said, "We are watching over it. But we have received regular returns from these investments so far. The EPFO has reportedly invested Rs 570 crore in IL&FS. It invested Rs 1,500 crore recently in Bharat ETF.

The CBT also ratified the amendment in EPF Scheme 1952, to enable accounting of Investment in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) (Equity & Related Investment). The CBT also approved continuation of C-DAC as a consultant to carry out the second phase of Computerisation Project.

The Board also gave extension to Standard Chartered Bank as custodian of the the EPFO securities on the existing terms and conditions of agreement for the period upto March 31, 2019. The CBT approved revised estimate for 2018-19 and budget estimates for 2019-20. The Board gave consent to have performance review of the Portfolio Managers from a separate agency in addition to review by CRISIL Ltd.

