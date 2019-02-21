Home Business

Lenders waiting for details of SBI’s Jet Airways restructuring plan

Cash-strapped Jet Airways and its lead lender SBI are frantically piecing together a restructuring, resolution and revival plan, but the airline’s 25 other lenders are still awaiting details. 

Published: 21st February 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

A Jet Airways aircraft sits on the tarmac (File Photo | Reuters)

By Sunitha Natti 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cash-strapped Jet Airways and its lead lender SBI are frantically piecing together a restructuring, resolution and revival plan, but the airline’s 25 other lenders are still awaiting details. 
Three public sector banks this newspaper spoke to confirmed that only an outline of the proposed package had been shared with the banking consortium so far, even as Jet Airways prepares to seek shareholder approval on Thursday. 

The deal will be final only after promoters firmly commit to infusing equity, and after legal, financial and corporate due diligence. “We don’t know yet if it’s a restructuring package or something beyond restructuring, or whether it’s going to be substantially different. These aspects will be clear only when we get the final proposal for our in-principal approval,” a senior banker said. 

According to another lender, the banks are awaiting a ringside view of equity infusion by the airline’s promoter, Naresh Goyal, whether the proposed plan secures Jet’s cash flow, and the terms being set regarding rights of first refusal. 

“The success of the entire package lies on equity infusion,” he said, adding, “Even in the case of Kingfisher Airlines (where banks converted debt into equity), had equity infusion happened, much of the problems would have been solved. It was due to the lack of equity that things went for a toss.” 

Jet Airways borrowed from 26 lenders, including seven foreign banks, and owes them more than `8,500 crore. SBI’s proposal seeking conversion of Jet’s debt into equity, besides restructuring of loans, needs approval from 17 banks (66 per cent of the consortium lenders). 

Though aware that debt-equity conversions rarely have high success rates, banks appear to be, as one banker put it, “falling in line,” with SBI’s proposal. 

“It’s (converting debt into equity) not uncommon, and a leap of faith... Typically, unsustainable debt in the short term (within five years) can be converted into preference shares and sometimes to common equity shares, depending on the liabilities. The sustainable portion needs to be retained and there are other protocols which go into it, based on which banks will take a view (to oppose or agree to the package),” he explained. 

As per SBI’s Bank-Led Provisional Resolution Plan, banks (along with NIIF) will emerge as the largest stakeholders in India’s second-largest airline, while Goyal’s stake will likely fall to 20 per cent. Besides allowing extended loan repayment terms, banks will likely provide additional funds to prevent the airline from running into the ground.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways lenders SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp