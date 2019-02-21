Lenders waiting for details of SBI’s Jet Airways restructuring plan

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cash-strapped Jet Airways and its lead lender SBI are frantically piecing together a restructuring, resolution and revival plan, but the airline’s 25 other lenders are still awaiting details.

Three public sector banks this newspaper spoke to confirmed that only an outline of the proposed package had been shared with the banking consortium so far, even as Jet Airways prepares to seek shareholder approval on Thursday.

The deal will be final only after promoters firmly commit to infusing equity, and after legal, financial and corporate due diligence. “We don’t know yet if it’s a restructuring package or something beyond restructuring, or whether it’s going to be substantially different. These aspects will be clear only when we get the final proposal for our in-principal approval,” a senior banker said.

According to another lender, the banks are awaiting a ringside view of equity infusion by the airline’s promoter, Naresh Goyal, whether the proposed plan secures Jet’s cash flow, and the terms being set regarding rights of first refusal.

“The success of the entire package lies on equity infusion,” he said, adding, “Even in the case of Kingfisher Airlines (where banks converted debt into equity), had equity infusion happened, much of the problems would have been solved. It was due to the lack of equity that things went for a toss.”

Jet Airways borrowed from 26 lenders, including seven foreign banks, and owes them more than `8,500 crore. SBI’s proposal seeking conversion of Jet’s debt into equity, besides restructuring of loans, needs approval from 17 banks (66 per cent of the consortium lenders).

Though aware that debt-equity conversions rarely have high success rates, banks appear to be, as one banker put it, “falling in line,” with SBI’s proposal.

“It’s (converting debt into equity) not uncommon, and a leap of faith... Typically, unsustainable debt in the short term (within five years) can be converted into preference shares and sometimes to common equity shares, depending on the liabilities. The sustainable portion needs to be retained and there are other protocols which go into it, based on which banks will take a view (to oppose or agree to the package),” he explained.

As per SBI’s Bank-Led Provisional Resolution Plan, banks (along with NIIF) will emerge as the largest stakeholders in India’s second-largest airline, while Goyal’s stake will likely fall to 20 per cent. Besides allowing extended loan repayment terms, banks will likely provide additional funds to prevent the airline from running into the ground.