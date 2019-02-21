Nine per cent growth in domestic airline traffic in January: Data

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic airlines in the country reported passenger traffic growth of 9 per cent in January this year, the lowest for the month in last five years.

The airlines carried a total 1.25 crore passengers in January 2019, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civic Aviation on Wednesday.

In January 2018, domestic air passenger traffic was 1.14 crore, but the percentage growth over the same month in the previous year (2017) was much higher at 19.7 per cent.

Since 2015, domestic passenger traffic had seen a double-digit growth in the month of January. The last single-digit growth was seen in December 2014 at 9.7 per cent.

The air passenger traffic growth has seen a downward trend due to the end of the tourist season and also, higher ticket prices. Officials said ticket prices have gone up in a bid to offset the passenger load factor, which notes the seat occupancy rate of airlines.

The load factor went south for almost all the airlines, barring Vistara (up from 83.1 per cent to 84.2 per cent), Star Air (from nil to 53.1 per cent) and Air Heritage (from nil to 94.1 per cent).

DGCA data showed IndiGo retained its number one position among all airlines, carrying 53.22 lakh of the 1.25 crore passengers flown during January this year.

SpiceJet flew 16.66 lakh passengers, followed by Air India (15.30 lakh) and Jet Airways (14.91 lakh) while GoAir carried 10.88 lakh passengers. Air Asia flew 6.67 lakh passengers while Vistara flew 4.70 lakh passengers during the month.

However, the market share of IndiGo for January fell to 42.5 per cent from 43.2 per cent in December 2018 while that of Air India dropped to 12.2 per cent from 12.4 per cent.

SpiceJet saw the highest passenger load factor of 90.9 per cent in January, followed by AirAsia (88.4 per cent), GoAir (87.4 per cent), IndiGo (86.4 per cent) and Jet (86.1 per cent).