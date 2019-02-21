Home Business

Nine per cent growth in domestic airline traffic in January: Data

Domestic airlines in the country reported passenger traffic growth of 9 per cent in January this year, the lowest for the month in last five years.

Published: 21st February 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic airlines in the country reported passenger traffic growth of 9 per cent in January this year, the lowest for the month in last five years.

The airlines carried a total 1.25 crore passengers in January 2019, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civic Aviation on Wednesday.

In January 2018, domestic air passenger traffic was 1.14 crore, but the percentage growth over the same month in the previous year (2017) was much higher at 19.7 per cent.

Since 2015, domestic passenger traffic had seen a double-digit growth in the month of January. The last single-digit growth was seen in December 2014 at 9.7 per cent. 

The air passenger traffic growth has seen a downward trend due to the end of the tourist season and also, higher ticket prices. Officials said ticket prices have gone up in a bid to offset the passenger load factor, which notes the seat occupancy rate of airlines.

The load factor went south for almost all the airlines, barring Vistara (up from 83.1 per cent to 84.2 per cent), Star Air (from nil to 53.1 per cent) and Air Heritage (from nil to 94.1 per cent). 

DGCA data showed IndiGo retained its number one position among all airlines, carrying 53.22 lakh of the 1.25 crore passengers flown during January this year.

SpiceJet flew 16.66 lakh passengers, followed by Air India (15.30 lakh) and Jet Airways (14.91 lakh) while GoAir carried 10.88 lakh passengers. Air Asia flew 6.67 lakh passengers while Vistara flew 4.70 lakh passengers during the month.

However, the market share of IndiGo for January fell to 42.5 per cent from 43.2 per cent in December 2018 while that of Air India dropped to 12.2 per cent from 12.4 per cent. 

SpiceJet saw the highest passenger load factor of 90.9 per cent in January, followed by AirAsia (88.4 per cent), GoAir (87.4 per cent), IndiGo (86.4 per cent) and Jet (86.1 per cent). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp