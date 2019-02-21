NTPC shuts down 500 MW unit at Kaniha plant in Odisha

By Express News Service

Due to disruption of mining operations spurred by demonstrations by local villagers resulting in an acute coal shortage, state-run NTPC has shut down a 500 MW unit at Kaniha near Angul district in Odisha.

“Due to the demonstration staged by the local villagers in the Lingaraj coal mine and Railway MGR line at Kaniha, coal to the NTPC Kaniha plant stopped. Of the total 3,000 MW units, one unit of 500 MW have been shut…,” said a top NTPC official.

If the situation does not improve and coal supply is not resumed soon, then NTPC authorities will be forced to shut down another 500 MW unit which will curtail the supply of power to Odisha and 17 other States, he added, hoping that an early resolution can be found for the problem.

Power generation from the plant, ideally around 3,000 MW per day, has come down to 1,500 MW now. The 3,000 MW NTPC power plant at Kaniha draws around 55,000-tonnes of coal per day from the Lingaraj and Kaniha coal mines together. While the mine at Kaniha is located near the plant, Lingaraj is situated 30 km away at Talcher.

Since February 11, there has been no coal supply from the Kaniha coal mine as the residents of Pathamunda are on strike demanding acquisition of their village by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

The company’s power plant draws about 20,000 to 25,000 tonne of coal from the mine. Similarly, since February 15, residents of Hariharpur have blocked railway track and stopping coal supply to the plant from Talcher side either from Lingaraj or any other source. They are also demanding employment at NTPC as part of their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the state government has not yet taken any steps to end the deadlock even as it is believed that two ruling party legislators are supporting the stir.

