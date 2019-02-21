Home Business

Saudi Arabia sees USD 100 billion investment opportunity in India: Crown Prince

He also lauded India's strength in the information technology (IT) and said Saudi Arabia too was investing a lot in the sector.

Published: 21st February 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Modi_hugging_prince

PM Modi greeting the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi on 19 February 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oil-rich Saudi Arabia sees an investment opportunity of USD 100 billion in India in various sectors, said visiting Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Wednesday here.

Addressing the media along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the crown prince said Saudi Arabia has already invested USD 44 billion in India since the visit of Modi in 2016 to the Gulf nation.

ALSO READ: Crown Prince orders release of 850 Indian prisoners from Saudi jails on PM Modi's request

He also lauded India's strength in the information technology (IT) and said Saudi Arabia too was investing a lot in the sector.

"We understand that there are opportunities for more than USD 100 billion investment in India. We want to strengthen investment and economic ties to ensure useful returns for both countries," the crown prince said.

He informed that Saudi Arabia has invested in India in petrochemicals and diversifying into other sectors.

"We want to increase cooperation with India as it will give a new direction to our relationship," he said.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota to two lakh after Modi-Salman talks

Later T S Tirumurti, Secretary (ER) in Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters that there is a commitment by Saudi Arabia to invest USD 100 billion in sectors like energy, petrochemicals and manufacturing.

When asked by when investments would be made, the Secretary said there was no timeline.

The crown prince arrived here on a less than 30-hour visit Tuesday night, a day after concluding his high-profile tour of Pakistan where he said dialogue was the only way to resolve "outstanding issues" between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ | PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold talks to further deepen strategic ties amid Pulwama tension

In a special gesture, Modi received Salman at the airport here, signifying the importance India attaches to the visit by the leader of the Gulf nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Investment in India Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp