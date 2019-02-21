Saudi Aramco, Reliance in talks for joint projects

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amin Al Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, on Wednesday said it was in talks with Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and other Indian companies for investing in petrochemicals and refinery projects in the country.

“We are looking at additional investment in India so we are in discussions with other companies as well, including Reliance and others,” Al Nasser said.

CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin

Al Nasser, speaking at the

Saudi India Forum

| EXPRESS

The Saudi national oil company, along with the UAE’s oil giant, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has taken a 50 per cent stake in a planned $44-billion mega refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Al Nasser said that the investment was not limited to the mega refinery as they were bullish on the country’s energy demand and were keen on investing more in India.

“Saudi Aramco has exported 800,000 barrels to India. We are very happy with the demand growth in India… We remain positive on our investment in India,” he said.

When asked about the fate of the 60-million-tonnes-a-year refinery project after political party BJP and Shiv Sena agreed to shift the project from Ratnagiri district, Al Nasser said that they were working with their Indian partners, and they had assured them that things were going very well. He added that if the 2025 deadline was not met, they could catch up.

The discussions with Reliance first came to light in December, when Saudi oil minister Khalid Al Falih attended the pre-wedding ceremonies for Ambani’s daughter Isha’s marriage with Ajay Piramal’s son Anand.

During that visit, he also held talks with Ambani and later tweeted: “We discussed opportunities for joint investments and cooperation in petrochemical, refining and communications projects.”

Last month Aramco CEO met Ambani, possibly as a follow-up of that meeting.

Indian firms sign pacts to invest in Saudi Arabia

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Carnival Cinemas and Glenmark were among the Indian companies that signed 15 agreements on Wednesday to invest in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) in a statement said while 11 MoUs were signed to forge partnerships, four new licences worth more than $28 million were handed out to Indian firms at the Saudi India Forum