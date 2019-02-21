Home Business

Sensex ends 142 points higher at 35,898.35

As pharma and metal stocks rallied, the NSE Nifty gained 54.40 points to reach 10,789.85.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

BSE (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending gains for the second session, the BSE Sensex rose 142 points on Thursday led by pharma, metal, auto and banking stocks amid buying by foreign and domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share Sensex settled 142.09 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 35,898.35. The broader NSE Nifty gained 54.40 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 10,789.85. Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.94 per cent.

It was followed by Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, RIL, HDFC duo, L&T and SBI, rising up to 2.78 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, Coal India, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, ITC and TCS slipped up to 1.33 per cent.

Sectorally, the BSE metal index, consumer durables, healthcare, finance and bankex rose up to 1.14 per cent; while IT and tech indices ended with losses. Broader indices outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index climbed 0.88 per cent while the small-cap gauge rose 1.07 per cent.

According to traders, state-owned banks rose after the finance ministry on Wednesday announced infusion of Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks (PSBs) in this fiscal to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and finance growth plans.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had been heavy sellers over the past few sessions, net bought equities worth Rs 713.47 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 113.27 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.41 per cent and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.15 per cent higher; while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent and Korea's Kospi slipped 0.04 per cent.

In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.28 per cent, Paris CAC 40 fell 0.06 per cent, and London's FTSE was down 0.63 per cent in early deals. The benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.12 per cent to USD 67 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated marginally to 71.14 against the US dollar intra-day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSE BSE Nifty Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp