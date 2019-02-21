Verify names at polling stations on Feb 23, 24, says CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to organise special camps at every polling station across Andhra Pradesh on February 23 and 24. This is to provide people an opportunity to verify their names in the voters’ list and to enrol eligible voters.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi said people can check the voters’ list and those eligible can enroll as voters in the special camps where necessary forms will be made available by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). After receiving voter enrolment applications, the BLOs will make field level inspection and enrol the names of eligible persons in the list, he said.

He appealed to those with Voter Identity Cards to verify the list and to enroll as voters in case if they did not find their names in it. “Voter card is only an identity card and not a declaration form ensuring the name of the particular voter in the list of concerned polling station,” the CEO emphasised.

Eligible persons not having their names in the voters’ list should fill Form 6 and hand it over to the concerned block level officer and, in case need arises to make corrections to name, age, gender and address, a voter should fill up Form 8.