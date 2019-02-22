Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group asks Nippon to pick up AMC stake

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Struggling to sell assets to pay off debt at the group level, Anil Ambani Group on Thursday made its move to sell stake in its asset management business to raise money and repay debt. ADAG-owned Reliance Capital, a diversified financial services company, asked Nippon Life, its joint venture partner in the asset management business, to buy out its stake.

Reliance and Nippon own equal stakes in the asset management firm. The deal, expected to be worth around Rs 7,000-8,000 crore, would help reduce the debt on Reliance Capital books. The company’s annual report for 2017-18 shows a total debt of Rs 21,602 and a debt equity ratio of 1.48:1.

Post the announcement on Thursday, shares of Reliance Nippon surged 20 per cent before closing the day at Rs 187.05 apiece on BSE. Shares of Reliance Capital also rose 11 per cent to end at Rs 161.20 apiece. Its total market capitalisation stood at Rs 11,447 crore.

Reliance Capital, which owns Reliance Mutual Fund, will offload its stake to Nippon Life at a much higher price than the current market value, due to the control premium being given to the JV partner. Reliance Mutual Fund is one of the leading fund houses with average assets under management worth Rs 2.36 lakh crore during October-December 2018. It also manages a fund under the government’s National Pension Scheme.

Nippon had originally picked up 26 per cent stake in the Indian asset management firm for $290 million in 2012, valuing it at Rs 5,600 crore ($920 million) back then. It bought an additional 9 per cent more in 2014 and 14 per cent the following year.

With over $700 billion in assets, Nippon Life is the largest asset manager in Japan, and one of the largest in the world, the Reliance group said. Both the partners currently hold 42.88 per cent each in the asset management firm, with about 14 per cent being the public float.

Separately, Reliance Communications (RCom) has requested an urgent approval of its lenders to release around Rs 260 crore in the form of income tax refunds lying in its bank account to pay Ericsson. RCom chairman Anil Ambani risks a jail term if he fails to pay up within four weeks.