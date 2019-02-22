Home Business

Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group asks Nippon to pick up AMC stake

While own equal stakes in the asset management firm, shares of Reliance Nippon surged 20 per cent post the announcement on Thursday.

Published: 22nd February 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance ADAG chairman Anil Ambani. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Struggling to sell assets to pay off debt at the group level, Anil Ambani Group on Thursday made its move to sell stake in its asset management business to raise money and repay debt. ADAG-owned Reliance Capital, a diversified financial services company, asked Nippon Life, its joint venture partner in the asset management business, to buy out its stake. 

Reliance and Nippon own equal stakes in the asset management firm.  The deal, expected to be worth around Rs 7,000-8,000 crore, would help reduce the debt on Reliance Capital books. The company’s annual report for 2017-18 shows a total debt of Rs 21,602 and a debt equity ratio of 1.48:1. 

Post the announcement on Thursday, shares of Reliance Nippon surged 20 per cent before closing the day at Rs 187.05 apiece on BSE. Shares of Reliance Capital also rose 11 per cent to end at Rs 161.20 apiece. Its total market capitalisation stood at Rs 11,447 crore. 

Reliance Capital, which owns Reliance Mutual Fund, will offload its stake to Nippon Life at a much higher price than the current market value, due to the control premium being given to the JV partner. Reliance Mutual Fund is one of the leading fund houses with average assets under management worth Rs 2.36 lakh crore during October-December 2018. It also manages a fund under the government’s National Pension Scheme. 

Nippon had originally picked up 26 per cent stake in the Indian asset management firm for $290 million in 2012, valuing it at Rs 5,600 crore ($920 million) back then. It bought an additional 9 per cent more in 2014 and 14 per cent the following year. 

With over $700 billion in assets, Nippon Life is the largest asset manager in Japan, and one of the largest in the world, the Reliance group said. Both the partners currently hold 42.88 per cent each in the asset management firm, with about 14 per cent being the public float.

Separately, Reliance Communications (RCom) has requested an urgent approval of its lenders to release around Rs 260 crore in the form of income tax refunds lying in its bank account to pay Ericsson. RCom chairman Anil Ambani risks a jail term if he fails to pay up within four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ANil Ambani reliance Reliance ADAG group Reliance Nippon Reliance Reliance Group debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp