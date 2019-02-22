Home Business

Sensex ends marginally lower; bank stocks fall

Kotak Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.71 per cent, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC and ITC.

Published: 22nd February 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

BSE (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex ended marginally lower Friday on losses in banking stocks as investors turned cautious after the release of minutes of RBI's latest policy meeting highlighted growth concerns.

The 30-share Sensex settled 26.87 points, or 0.07 per cent lower at 35,871.48. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 1.80 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 10,791.65.

Kotak Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.71 per cent, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC and ITC.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the top gainer, spurting 3.23 per cent. Other winners were Vedanta, Tata Motors, NTPC, M&M, Maruti, ONGC and Hero MotorCorp, rising up to 2.86 per cent.

Sectorally, the BSE bankex and finance indices fell up to 0.43 per cent. Energy and consumer durables too ended in the red.

BSE metal, auto, realty, power and oil and gas indices gained up to 1.62 per cent. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index gaining 0.38 per cent and the small-cap gauge rising 0.77 per cent.

According to traders, despite positive global cues, investor sentiment turned weak after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meet.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee noted the "weakened growth momentum" amidst inflation cooling off as the reason for the surprise rate cut earlier this month.

In his debut policy review as RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das argued that there was a need to look at growth concerns.

"Growth impulses have weakened and there is a need to spur private investments and strengthen private consumption, especially in the wake of slowing global growth," Das argued and voted for a rate cut.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 202.10 crore, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also bought shares worth a net Rs 55.48 crore on Thursday, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.65 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.91 per cent and Korea's Kospi gained 0.08 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei ended 0.18 per cent lower. In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.17 per cent, Paris CAC 40 rose 0.27 per cent, and London's FTSE gained 0.17 per cent in early deals.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.34 per cent to USD 67.30 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 5 paise to 71.19 against the US dollar intra-day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSE BSE Sensex Stock Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp