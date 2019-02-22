Home Business

Trai begins review of transaction charges involved in telecom network port-outs

The 'per port transaction charge' refers to the amount payable by the recipient operator to the MNP service provider for processing each porting request of a mobile subscriber.

Published: 22nd February 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Friday began a review of transaction charges involved in network port-outs, in the backdrop of the recent revamp of the mobile number portability (MNP) rules and processes.

The regulator, through a consultation paper, has sought stakeholders' views on whether the 'per port transaction charges', currently pegged at up to Rs 4, should continue to be computed as per the existing methodology or be moved to a new methodology.

The 'per port transaction charge' refers to the amount payable by the recipient operator to the MNP service provider for processing each porting request of a mobile subscriber.

Trai has posed half a dozen questions, including whether the total number of port-out requests received by MNP service provider or successfully ported numbers should be considered for calculating 'per port transaction charge'.

"...the authority has initiated this consultation paper to review the per port transaction charge, charges for ancillary services and other related charges for mobile number portability," Trai said in a statement.

It has also sought views on whether or not 'porting charge' payable by the telecom subscriber to the recipient telecom company should continue to be prescribed as a ceiling rate, as is the current practice.

Since January 2018, the ceiling of 'per port transaction charge' leviable from subscriber has stood at Rs 4, although recipient operators can charge lesser amount from the subscriber for MNP.

"As per the prevailing practice, operators are not charging this amount from the subscribers," the consultation paper said.

Trai has sought written comments on the consultation paper by March 15 and the timeline for counter-comments has been set at March 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India transaction charges network port-outs MNP service telecom network port-outs mobile subscriber

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp