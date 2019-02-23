Home Business

NTPC pays Rs 2,952 crore as FY19 interim dividend

According to a company statement, the Central government, which owns 58.93 per cent stake in NTPC, received Rs 1,739.61 crore as its share in the interim dividend.

Published: 23rd February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-run power giant National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) on Friday said it has paid an interim dividend of Rs 2,951.88 crore to its shareholders for the financial year ending March 31, 2019. This is 35.8 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company. 

According to a company statement, the Central government, which owns 58.93 per cent stake in NTPC, received Rs 1,739.61 crore as its share in the interim dividend. “The RTGS advice for the transfer of Rs 1,739.61 crore to the government was presented to Power Minister R K Singh by NPTC chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh,” the company said in a statement. This is the 26th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend. 

