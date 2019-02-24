Home Business

CBIC working groups to perk up indirect tax compliance, trade

The groups are to submit their reports in two months.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

Representational image

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Saturday announced setting up of three working groups to study and recommend measures to improve tax compliance, trade, and promote exports. The groups are to submit their reports in two months.

“Enhancing compliance, plugging loopholes to improve revenue collection on customs and curb IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) refund frauds,” is what one study would look at and give recommendations. The groups would also recommend export tariff structure to make exports competitive, and customs tariff that is in line with the emerging and future needs of the economy and industry.
Other points of focus are measures to boost exports through e-commerce, address trade barriers, and improving logistics services for exporters. All stakeholders including the export promotion councils would be consulted by the groups and also the concerned wings in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“The recommendations of the groups, which will be taken-up for the implementation on priority, would further enhance the ease of doing business and export competitiveness. CBIC will be using advanced data analytics tools for augmenting revenue and curbing frauds”, said Pranab Kumar Das, chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs tax compliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp