Home Business

Sebi bars Motilal Oswal, India Infoline commodity arms 

Various Courts and Authorities in the country have made serious adverse observations against NSEL and Paired Contracts.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI building (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its role as an integrated market regulator investigating the National Spot Exchange case had passed orders on Motilal Oswal and Indian Infoline commodity derivative arms as not being “fit and proper” to act as brokers in the segment.

In the Motilal Oswal order, SEBI observed, “... the conduct of the Noticee in its functioning as a commodity broker is questionable and has certainly eroded its general reputation, record of fairness, honesty and integrity and has therefore affected its status as a ‘fit and proper person’.”

“Various Courts and Authorities in the country have made serious adverse observations against NSEL and Paired Contracts, observing the transactions to be violative of the FCRA and to be in the nature of financing transactions that were violative of MPID Act,” SEBI said in the India Infoline order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sebi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp