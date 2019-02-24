ZEE5 forays into Sri Lankan market with Dialog Axiata partnership 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown OTT major ZEE5 entered into its first international partnership in the South Asian region this week, announcing a pact with Sri Lanka’s Dialog Axiata, the country’s top telecom service provider.

The partnership will see Sri Lanka’s large number of Indian content consumers get access to around 100,000 hours of premium regional content from ZEE5’s libraries. Sri Lanka has a large population of Tamil-speakers who consume Tamil language content, while also boasting a sizeable market for Bollywood films and productions.

Dialog consumers in Sri Lanka will be able to access this ZEE5 library through the Dialog ViU app, which will be offered for a subscription fee of 350 Sri Lankan rupees per month. According to the firm, they will be able to access ZEE5 Originals like Karenjit Kaur, Zero Kms as well as recent crime thrillers Rangbaaz and Abhay.

An extensive Tamil content library including popular properties like Sembaruthi, Poove Poochoodava and Yaaradi Nee Mohini will also be offered, alongside ZEE5 Tamil Originals including Kallachirippu, America Mapillai and D7. Recent Kollywood box office hits like actor Vijay’s Mersal will also be offered.

“Sri Lanka is rapidly developing into an exciting market for entertainment content, and we look forward to jointly exploring this opportunity with Dialog Axiata,” pointed out Archana Anand, Global Chief Business Officer, ZEE5.

On Dialog Axiata’s part, its senior general manager for global and content services Mangala Hettiarachchi said that the affiliation with ZEE5 “strengthens the content portfolio offered by Dialog ViU by opening one of the region’s best content libraries to” their subscribers.